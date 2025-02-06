First final lost
Polar Bears under pressure – coach believes in a turnaround
The Zell Eisbären lost the first leg of the Austrian championship against Kitzbühel at home with 1:3. EKZ coach Marcel Rodman nevertheless remains optimistic ahead of the second leg, which will take place in the Gamsstadt on Saturday.
A celebration for ice hockey? Everything as usual! A Zell ice rink bursting at the seams and turning into a madhouse? Everything as usual! A victory for the polar bears? Not a chance!
In the first leg of the Austrian championship in the Alps Hockey League, the Pinzgau team had nothing to play for, losing the derby against Kitzbühel 1-3. The home side had problems with the visitors from Tyrol at the start. The Eagles played hard, fast and with determination. "I don't know if nervous is the right word, but they were more lively," explained EKZ coach Marcel Rodman.
Triple attack by the visitors
He was able to rely on goalkeeper Max Zimmermann again in this phase. "In general, the defensive performance was very strong."
Although his team repeatedly had chances to score, they were unable to take advantage of them - unlike the visitors, who were able to score three times. That did not go unnoticed by the team from Zell. It was only late in the final period that Hubert Berger found an answer with a powerful shot and the substitute captain reduced the deficit to 1:3. "We have to stay patient, we're only halfway through the game," said Rodman optimistically. The second leg is tomorrow in Kitzbühel.
ALPS HOCKEY LEAGUE: Austrian Championship
EKZeller Eisbären - Kitzbühel 1:3 (0:0, 0:3, 1:0). 0:1 (25.) Wieltschnig, 0:2 (36.) De Luca, 0:3 (38.) Ketonen, 1:3 (54.) Berger. - KE Kelit Arena, 2899, Holzer/Orel - Second leg: Saturday (19.30).
