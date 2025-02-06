Polar Bears under pressure – coach believes in a turnaround

Although his team repeatedly had chances to score, they were unable to take advantage of them - unlike the visitors, who were able to score three times. That did not go unnoticed by the team from Zell. It was only late in the final period that Hubert Berger found an answer with a powerful shot and the substitute captain reduced the deficit to 1:3. "We have to stay patient, we're only halfway through the game," said Rodman optimistically. The second leg is tomorrow in Kitzbühel.