400,000 Turks are still living in containers

As reported, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, 2023. This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6, affecting an area roughly the size of Greece. 53,737 people lost their lives and 107,213 were injured. Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed and even more were damaged. "The earthquakes had 2,000 times the force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima," announced the disaster control authority Afad.