Two years after the quake
400,000 Turks are still living in containers
Two years after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, 400,000 people are still living in containers. According to the Turkish Chamber of Civil Engineers, they have regular water and electricity outages as well as poor hygiene conditions.
As reported, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, 2023. This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6, affecting an area roughly the size of Greece. 53,737 people lost their lives and 107,213 were injured. Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed and even more were damaged. "The earthquakes had 2,000 times the force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima," announced the disaster control authority Afad.
Reconstruction still underway
Two years after the earthquakes, 182,000 workers are working on construction sites, according to government figures. 200,000 apartments or commercial units have been handed over so far. According to the Chamber of Civil Engineers, only 31 percent of the promised apartments have been built so far.
Others criticize the speed with which the buildings are being erected. In order to build as quickly as possible, concrete mixing plants are being built close to shelters, exposing people to dust that is hazardous to their health, according to the Turkish Medical Association. Others fear that construction defects could be overlooked at this speed.
Construction defects are also blamed for the high number of victims in the earthquakes. 149 court cases have been concluded so far, and 189 defendants have been sentenced to prison and convicted. Almost 2000 further trials are still ongoing.
Next earthquake in Istanbul?
Experts believe that the earth around the metropolis of Istanbul could shake soon. The Kandilli earthquake monitoring station puts the probability of an earthquake with a magnitude of over 7 by 2030 at 60 percent. 100,000 buildings in Istanbul are at high risk of collapse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.