Bad omen
The FPÖ and ÖVP have only just managed to bring themselves back to negotiating a possible coalition, when the next upset comes around the corner. The Blue Party is now causing a stir on a core issue of the Christian Social Party.
According to the "Kleiner Zeitung" newspaper, the FPÖ is demanding a restriction on the tax deductibility of church contributions and stricter rules for donations to charitable organizations in the ongoing negotiations. This is causing unrest in the ÖVP and church circles.
Change could also affect Caritas
Particularly explosive: the planned changes could also affect organizations such as Caritas, which has repeatedly been criticized by the Freedom Party for its refugee aid. In the ÖVP, it is assumed that the FPÖ wants to build up pressure with these proposals.
While the FPÖ's election manifesto does not include stricter rules for churches and aid organizations, the Freedom Party is calling for tax breaks for sports sponsorship of "any kind".
The talks, which resumed on Friday, are therefore unlikely to start on a particularly good note. However, after crisis talks between the party leaders with the Federal President, the massively crisis-ridden negotiations are to be resumed.
Coordination problems, tough bandages
In addition to various major issues, for which the two parties still do not seem to have reached an agreement, the main problem at the moment is the possible appointments to posts. The FPÖ is known to be insisting on key portfolios, such as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior.
Once again, there were coordination problems: While the ÖVP claimed to have sent the FPÖ a counter-proposal on the disputed allocation of ministries, the FPÖ denied this. According to their own statements, they are still waiting for an answer to Kickl's submitted list.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.