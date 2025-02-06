Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bad omen

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 22:19

The FPÖ and ÖVP have only just managed to bring themselves back to negotiating a possible coalition, when the next upset comes around the corner. The Blue Party is now causing a stir on a core issue of the Christian Social Party.

0 Kommentare

According to the "Kleiner Zeitung" newspaper, the FPÖ is demanding a restriction on the tax deductibility of church contributions and stricter rules for donations to charitable organizations in the ongoing negotiations. This is causing unrest in the ÖVP and church circles.

Change could also affect Caritas
Particularly explosive: the planned changes could also affect organizations such as Caritas, which has repeatedly been criticized by the Freedom Party for its refugee aid. In the ÖVP, it is assumed that the FPÖ wants to build up pressure with these proposals.

If the deductibility of church tax is reduced, church membership will soon become significantly more expensive. (Bild: dpa/Jochen Lübke)
If the deductibility of church tax is reduced, church membership will soon become significantly more expensive.
(Bild: dpa/Jochen Lübke)

While the FPÖ's election manifesto does not include stricter rules for churches and aid organizations, the Freedom Party is calling for tax breaks for sports sponsorship of "any kind".

The talks, which resumed on Friday, are therefore unlikely to start on a particularly good note. However, after crisis talks between the party leaders with the Federal President, the massively crisis-ridden negotiations are to be resumed.

Coordination problems, tough bandages
In addition to various major issues, for which the two parties still do not seem to have reached an agreement, the main problem at the moment is the possible appointments to posts. The FPÖ is known to be insisting on key portfolios, such as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior.

Once again, there were coordination problems: While the ÖVP claimed to have sent the FPÖ a counter-proposal on the disputed allocation of ministries, the FPÖ denied this. According to their own statements, they are still waiting for an answer to Kickl's submitted list.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf