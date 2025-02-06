"Big footsteps"
St. Florian Abbey has a new provost after 20 years
Johannes Holzinger headed St. Florian Abbey near Linz for 20 years. The Florian Boys' Choir is world-famous and the baroque monastery is one of the best-known in Austria. Now a new "head shepherd" is in charge here after the 22 Augustinian canons went to the polls.
On Thursday, the confreres of the Augustinian canons of St. Florian gathered in an extraordinary plenary chapter to elect the new provost. The majority of the 22 canons voted for 54-year-old confrere Dr. Klaus Sonnleitner, who succeeds Johannes Holzinger as the new head of the monastery.
The Abbot General of the Austrian Congregation and Provost of Neustift Abbey near Brixen, Prelate Eduard Fischnaller, was responsible for ensuring that the election went smoothly.
Internationally recognized
Provost Klaus Sonnleitner, who is internationally recognized as a connoisseur of Anton Bruckner's life's work and an organ expert, says: "I am following in great footsteps and the long tradition of the house represents a challenge for me and us as a community that should not be underestimated. I will try to approach these tasks with humility and openness."
Active in the Mühlviertel
Klaus Sonnleitner was born on November 6, 1970 in Bad Ischl and was most recently chaplain in Walding, St. Gotthard im Mühlkreis and Herzogsdorf as well as abbey organist, abbey cantor, music archivist and guest master. He joined the community of the Florian canons on August 27, 1997 and was ordained a priest on June 8, 2002.
Origin in Algeria
The order of the Augustinian Canons Regular goes back to St. Augustine, who as Bishop of Hippo Regius in what is now Algeria at the beginning of the 5th century led a common life with the priests of his episcopal city in order to combine pastoral ministry with a monastic life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
