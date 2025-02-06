Beast of burden instead of trucks
Russians use donkeys for transportation at the front
In view of drones and other technical achievements, you might think that war is waged by the most modern means these days. However, the Russian army is now proving the opposite. In the midst of an acute transport shortage, the military is resorting to an unusual means: donkeys and horses are now taking over the transportation of ammunition and supplies.
Faced with a dramatic shortage of suitable means of transportation on the battlefield, the Russian military is now using the animals to bring ammunition and supplies to the front.
According to reports from Russian pro-war bloggers and the Moscow Times, the use of pack animals for military logistics was recently approved by the Ministry of Defense.
"They gave us a real fucking donkey"
In a Telegram channel, a soldier reported: "He's in the supply squad now," and jokingly added: "They gave us a real fucking donkey." Soldiers report finding pack animals on abandoned farms - now they are being used to move through hard-to-reach terrain.
Another report said that horses are also used as a means of transportation in certain regions, especially in areas with difficult road conditions.
"Ingenuity" outshines logistics problems
"The Russian army is known for its ingenuity," joked a pro-Russian Telegram channel, "but even we never thought we'd go to the front with a donkey." Despite the humorous comments, however, the situation underlines the serious logistical problems facing the Russian army.
The lack of functioning vehicles, especially heavier trucks such as the popular "Ural" models, means that pack animals are increasingly taking on a central role.
Animals could become a permanent solution
Experts suspect that the use of donkeys and horses is initially intended as an emergency measure, but it could develop into a permanent solution if the shortage of motor vehicles continues. An anonymous military expert told Novaya Gazeta-Europe: "Who knows what we will see in six months' time?"
The use of animals as a means of transportation could not only be a practical answer to logistical problems, but also a symbolic image of the challenges of Russian warfare.
Even old Ladas have to help out
Not only pack animals are now in demand: in recent weeks, reports have also emerged that Russian soldiers in the more remote parts of the war zone are increasingly having to resort to civilian vehicles, such as old Ladas from the Soviet era. These improvised vehicles are reminiscent of post-apocalyptic vehicles from "Mad Max" and illustrate the precarious situation of the Russian army when it comes to supplying its troops.
