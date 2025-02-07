Insider warns
Austerity measures hit children hardest
Recently, rumors about staff cuts at youth welfare offices have been doing the rounds. Now it also seems certain that children's homes will not get the money they need this year. One expert warns: "It's hitting those with the heaviest backpacks."
Residential homes for children and young people will have to cut staff or otherwise reduce the quality of their work. As has now become known, FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny has advised the providers of such and other facilities to make savings. Pewny wrote a few days ago: "In the area of child and youth welfare, it is necessary to make savings of one million euros by 2025."
Savings in this sensitive area will only shift costs into the future, as the care facilities help children and young people to avoid having to rely on social support later on.
Edith Hanel von Rettet das Kind, das in Salzburg 98 Minderjährige „in voller Erziehung“ betreut
Salzburg's trade union GPA Managing Director Michael Huber sees poorer working conditions for employees and fewer services for the children concerned: "This savings policy is irresponsible. Children and young people who are dependent on professional care must not suffer as a result of political budget cuts." The savings look like this: The state is only raising the daily rates by two percent this year. However, almost twice as much would be needed to continue financing staff and material costs at the current level.
"The promise has already been made"
Hardly any consolation for the sponsoring organizations: The letter states that at least the two percent adjustment means that the providers no longer have to go to the trouble of calculating how high their cost increases will be. The red pencil news apparently came as a complete surprise to the providers. One of these non-profit organizations is Rettet das Kind. "We had already agreed to the necessary increases of 3.8 percent when the budget was decided," says Edith Hanel, chairwoman of the works council there. She is hoping that the state politicians will relent in talks with the associations concerned in the near future.
Children from dramatic life situations
"We don't yet know where and how we can make savings. The quality of work with children will certainly be affected," says Hanel. It is precisely those children who carry the heaviest burden who are affected. They often come to the shelters from dramatically difficult life situations. They often experience violence at home. The social workers experience time and again how important their work is. For example, when former clients thank them years later - because they got on the right track.
