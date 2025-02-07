Austerity measures hit children hardest

"The promise has already been made"

Hardly any consolation for the sponsoring organizations: The letter states that at least the two percent adjustment means that the providers no longer have to go to the trouble of calculating how high their cost increases will be. The red pencil news apparently came as a complete surprise to the providers. One of these non-profit organizations is Rettet das Kind. "We had already agreed to the necessary increases of 3.8 percent when the budget was decided," says Edith Hanel, chairwoman of the works council there. She is hoping that the state politicians will relent in talks with the associations concerned in the near future.