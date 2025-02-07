Fake letters to landlords
FPÖ breads “daily press” in front of the Supreme Court
The fake letter to landlords caused a huge stir, which the FPÖ was not prepared to accept. It sued and lost in two instances. The Supreme Court has now ruled that the satirical platform should not have done this and must pay almost 26,000 euros to the blue party.
The satirical platform "Tagespresse" sent out around 500 letters to pubs on behalf of the FPÖ, taking the black-blue pub bonus to task.
The "breadcrumb quota" and the Andreas Hofer schnitzel
In the letters bearing the Freedom Party's name and logo, the "Department for the Promotion of Patriotic Food Culture" suggested a "breading quota" or a red-white-red children's menu. The bonus could also be achieved with an "Andreas-Hofer schnitzel" or a "Gabalier-Fleischlaberl", they said. This went too far for the FPÖ.
"He who laughs last"
The satire was not recognized and a lawsuit was filed. After two instances had acquitted the "Tagespresse", the blue party turned to the Supreme Court: now the highest court recognized that the satirical platform had overstepped the mark after all and should not have been allowed to use either the name or the logo.
The "Tagespresse" must now pay the FPÖ almost 26,000 euros. "An expensive joke! But he who laughs last, laughs best," says party secretary Alexander Murlasits.
