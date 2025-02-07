Driver crashes into store with SUV

"Mom, are you okay anyway?"

The day after the accident, Milic is already back in the store, the destroyed glass front has been provisionally sealed with wood in the meantime. However, the sales clerk has not yet fully digested the incident. "You get a fright every time you hear a loud noise. The damage can be repaired, but not human lives." She only really realized later how lucky the employees were. When the 50-year-old sent her children photos of the destroyed store that evening, it didn't take long for them to reply: "Mah mom, are you okay anyway?"