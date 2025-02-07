Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shock for employees

Driver crashes into store with SUV

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 06:05

Huge luck for four employees of a butcher's shop in Traun: on Wednesday morning, a driver broke through the glass front of the store with her medium-sized SUV, sending shards and food flying through the air in the sales room. "It was a miracle that nothing happened," says a sales clerk.

0 Kommentare

The working day for the staff of a butcher's shop in Traun began on Wednesday morning with a huge shock: "We were just stocking the self-service counter when there was a sudden crash," says store manager Dusanka Milic (50). A driver is said to have driven her automatic SUV into the kerb in front of the store and then mixed up the pedals in her fright.

"Shards flew through the store"
The car then crashed through the glass front of the butcher's shop in Bahnhofstrasse, leaving behind a debris field of food, glass and metal. "The glass pane shattered, shards flew all over the store. Thank God no one was in the front area, otherwise it would have ended badly. My colleagues and I were all unharmed," Milic continues.

The local fire department was called out after the accident. (Bild: zVg)
The local fire department was called out after the accident.
(Bild: zVg)

Driver treated after the accident
After the accident, the driver got out of her car and went to the employees. "I asked her if she was injured. Her finger was bleeding, she had probably cut her finger on the glass. We disinfected the finger and bandaged it," said the 50-year-old. The driver is said to have cited stress with her grandchildren as the reason for her trip.

Zitat Icon

The glass pane shattered, shards flew all over the store.

Dusanka Milic (50)

"Mom, are you okay anyway?"
The day after the accident, Milic is already back in the store, the destroyed glass front has been provisionally sealed with wood in the meantime. However, the sales clerk has not yet fully digested the incident. "You get a fright every time you hear a loud noise. The damage can be repaired, but not human lives." She only really realized later how lucky the employees were. When the 50-year-old sent her children photos of the destroyed store that evening, it didn't take long for them to reply: "Mah mom, are you okay anyway?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf