Shock for employees
Driver crashes into store with SUV
Huge luck for four employees of a butcher's shop in Traun: on Wednesday morning, a driver broke through the glass front of the store with her medium-sized SUV, sending shards and food flying through the air in the sales room. "It was a miracle that nothing happened," says a sales clerk.
The working day for the staff of a butcher's shop in Traun began on Wednesday morning with a huge shock: "We were just stocking the self-service counter when there was a sudden crash," says store manager Dusanka Milic (50). A driver is said to have driven her automatic SUV into the kerb in front of the store and then mixed up the pedals in her fright.
"Shards flew through the store"
The car then crashed through the glass front of the butcher's shop in Bahnhofstrasse, leaving behind a debris field of food, glass and metal. "The glass pane shattered, shards flew all over the store. Thank God no one was in the front area, otherwise it would have ended badly. My colleagues and I were all unharmed," Milic continues.
Driver treated after the accident
After the accident, the driver got out of her car and went to the employees. "I asked her if she was injured. Her finger was bleeding, she had probably cut her finger on the glass. We disinfected the finger and bandaged it," said the 50-year-old. The driver is said to have cited stress with her grandchildren as the reason for her trip.
The glass pane shattered, shards flew all over the store.
Dusanka Milic (50)
"Mom, are you okay anyway?"
The day after the accident, Milic is already back in the store, the destroyed glass front has been provisionally sealed with wood in the meantime. However, the sales clerk has not yet fully digested the incident. "You get a fright every time you hear a loud noise. The damage can be repaired, but not human lives." She only really realized later how lucky the employees were. When the 50-year-old sent her children photos of the destroyed store that evening, it didn't take long for them to reply: "Mah mom, are you okay anyway?"
