Bus drivers: union demands improvements

Stemmer threatens strike action

At least the bus drivers were able to ensure that the employers are now back at the negotiating table by taking protest action - as they did recently in Bregenz. The level of discontent was also evident at the most recent works meetings in the state, which were extremely well attended. "At the meetings, the workforce voted overwhelmingly in favor of union action, i.e. strike action," says Stemmer, putting the rod in the employers' window. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for February 17 - if there are no results, a first warning strike will be held on February 20.