Mayor: "The interest of Budapest has won"

The Orbán government has backed down, rejoiced Budapest Mayor Gergély Karácsony on Facebook (see post above). Instead of the "mini-Dubai", Budapest's interest had won out. "We have exercised our right of first refusal, whereby Budapest will fulfill all the conditions that the Arab billionaire had assumed in the purchase agreement," wrote Karácsony. Instead of skyscrapers, a green, sustainable residential district called Park City is now to be built.