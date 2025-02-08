Priorities in Lower Austria
The future of research is worth millions in this country
Lower Austria invests 8.5 million euros in innovative science projects - including for the first time an endowed professorship for artificial intelligence in the field of environment, climate and resources.
Knowledge creates the future - for Lower Austria. This vast province has long been a world leader in research. This year too, 8.5 million euros will be invested in the areas of natural resources and the environment, young researchers and the use of artificial intelligence. "We want to research new findings that will make life easier and improve coexistence," explains Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP), the state's vice-president.
The best ideas and most innovative research projects will be selected and funded through various calls for proposals. Almost 2 million each will flow into basic and applied research, with the focus here being on conserving resources. With the help of the funding, it should be possible to "quickly translate scientific findings into the economy in order to support our local companies", Pernkopf states.
Endowed professorship for artificial intelligence
In order to promote young scientists, 1.5 million euros will also be awarded for dissertations. For the first time, there will also be an endowed professorship for artificial intelligence in the field of environment, climate and resources, endowed with 1.5 million euros. This is intended to enable the establishment of a new research area at a local university. A further 900,000 euros will be invested in innovative partnerships to promote interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary networks.
Details on all new calls for proposals can be found at www.gff-noe.at
