“Some insolvencies are incomprehensible”

The financial turmoil at well-known brands shows no sign of abating: the packaging tape division of rope manufacturer Teufelberger is a restructuring case, motorcycle manufacturer KTM is sitting on more than two billion euros in debt and fighting for its future, jewelry retailer Goldwelt Juweliere & Uhrmacher GmbH has been facing a wave of closures since the opening of insolvency proceedings, and kika/Leiner finally came to an end on 29 January.