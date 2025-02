A murderously lively cultural program awaits

If you want to indulge in cultural enjoyment, there is plenty on offer in this country. A search for matches is currently underway at the Landestheater NÖ. Max Frisch's "Biedermann and the Arsonists" is a visually stunning and highly topical play starring Dietmar König, Laura Laufenberg and Bettina Kerl, as well as a brilliant ensemble. In a humorous and satirical way, it deals with human errors in a supposedly perfect world in the light of totalitarian and authoritarian politics. The next performance will take place on February 15 in St. Pölten.