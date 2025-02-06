Israeli army prepares for “voluntary departure”

Trump wants the inhabitants of the area to be accommodated in other Arab states in the region in future. Trump described the move as "resettlement". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out in favor of implementing the proposal on US broadcaster "Fox News". "The very idea of allowing Gaza residents who want to leave to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can move and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza," Netanyahu said. Trump's idea should be pursued and implemented.