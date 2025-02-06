Oscar moment 2003
Brody: No apology for Halle Berry kiss
His Oscar nomination 22 years after his win didn't just make for positive stories. Adrien Brody was suddenly confronted with his controversial action from the gala night: When Halle Berry presented him with his Oscar on stage, Brody surprised his colleague with a long kiss on the lips.
What would almost certainly have led to public ostracism in the age of MeToo was celebrated as "Hollywood magic" in 2003.
No malicious intent
When Brody was once again asked about his forced smooch by the magazine "Variety", he showed understanding for the subsequent criticism of him - but he spared himself an apology.
"We live in times with a greater awareness of this kind of thing, which is a wonderful thing," Brody explained - adding, "Nothing I've ever done, do or would do comes with the intention of making anyone feel bad." The 51-year-old didn't want to say any more.
"I let it happen"
Berry had revealed on Andy Cohen's talk show in 2017 that the kiss was not prearranged and that she was caught off guard by Brody: "The reaction in my head was: 'What the hell is happening, please?"
Why didn't she push her colleague away at the time? "I had won the Oscar the previous year and I knew the feeling of no longer being the master of your body. That's why I thought 'Fuck it' and let it happen!"
Brody and Berry have a good relationship today, as evidenced by Halle's Instagram comment after Adrien's Golden Globes win: "Congratulations my friend, you are truly one of a kind."
