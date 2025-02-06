Sun, clouds, fog: weekend brings a mix of weather

The weather will be sunny and dry in most parts of the country on Saturday. In the lowlands, however, especially in the north and east as well as on the eastern edge of the Alps and in south-eastern Styria, there will often be persistent fog or high mist. Even in the afternoon, the chances of sunshine will remain low. Clouds will dominate the sky in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia. There may be some light precipitation here until the evening. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, briskly in the east and along the foehny northern side of the Alps. The lowest temperatures will be minus nine to plus one degree, the highest temperatures during the day will be plus one to plus twelve degrees, with the highest values in the foehn regions.