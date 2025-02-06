Hardly any precipitation
Sun, clouds, fog: weekend brings a mix of weather
A weather mix of clouds, fog and sunshine awaits us in the coming days. Looking ahead to the weekend and the start of the week, it will at least remain dry. However, the east can really look forward to Tuesday in terms of weather conditions.
In addition to numerous dense clouds or high fog, there will be little sunshine in most parts of the country on Friday, but more often in the west and south in the afternoon. Apart from a few snowflakes over the Alpine peaks east of the Hohe Tauern, it will be largely dry throughout the day, Geosphere Austria reported on Thursday. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, in the afternoon in parts of Upper and Lower Austria as well as in the Föhn valleys on the northern side of the Alps. After minus seven to plus one degree in the morning, it is expected to warm up to nine degrees during the day, with the warmest temperatures in the Inn Valley with southerly foehn winds.
The weather will be sunny and dry in most parts of the country on Saturday. In the lowlands, however, especially in the north and east as well as on the eastern edge of the Alps and in south-eastern Styria, there will often be persistent fog or high mist. Even in the afternoon, the chances of sunshine will remain low. Clouds will dominate the sky in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia. There may be some light precipitation here until the evening. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, briskly in the east and along the foehny northern side of the Alps. The lowest temperatures will be minus nine to plus one degree, the highest temperatures during the day will be plus one to plus twelve degrees, with the highest values in the foehn regions.
In the valleys and lowlands, there will be local patches of fog and high fog on Sunday, which will not clear everywhere during the course of the day. Away from the valleys, the sun will shine through a thin veil of clouds and in the west through isolated patches of cloud. In some valleys north of the main Alpine ridge, it will be slightly foehny in places. In the rest of the country, the wind will be mostly light, moderate to brisk in the Vienna area and northern Burgenland. Early temperatures will range between minus seven and zero degrees, with daytime highs between three and ten degrees.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the course of the day on Monday. There will be plenty of sunshine at first, especially in the west, and in the afternoon in the eastern half of Austria. The wind will be light. Early temperatures will be between minus eight and minus one degree, with daytime highs reaching three to nine degrees.
From Vorarlberg to Salzburg, clouds will remain dense in places on Tuesday. In the rest of the country, the sun will shine throughout, with cloudless skies in the east. The wind will blow moderately to briskly in the Danube region, but only weakly elsewhere. Early temperatures will fluctuate between minus nine and minus one degree, with daytime highs between plus two and plus nine degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.