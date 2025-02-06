Venier: “That was probably a good omen”

"Now I'm happy to accept the congratulations," said an overwhelmed Venier in the ORF interview after her gold medal could no longer be shaken. For a long time before the finish, Venier couldn't quite believe what she had achieved in the World Championship Super-G. Little by little, the big favorites fell behind the ÖSV athlete. The 31-year-old wasn't quite sure yet: "I'll wait until the last skier crosses the finish line," explained the Tyrolean, adding: "This waiting is difficult.