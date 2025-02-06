Record cartel fine “massively disproportionate”

As reported, the Supreme Court increased the fine originally set by the Cartel Court for Rewe in the amount of 1.5 million euros from 1.5 million euros to 70 million euros following appeals by the Federal Competition Authority and the Federal Cartel Prosecutor. With regard to the Supreme Court's decision, Rewe pointed out that it had "relied on the reasonable legal opinion at the time of the opening" that the rental of the affected location in Wels was "not subject to notification".