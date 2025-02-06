Cab slammed into 2 trucks
Five injured in horror crash on Zillertal road
Horrific accident on Thursday morning in the Tyrolean Zillertal! A minibus collided with two trucks on the B169 near Stumm. Three people were injured, two of them seriously. The driver of the cab bus had previously started a risky overtaking maneuver.
The serious collision occurred at around 10 a.m. on Thursday on the Zillertalstraße in the municipality of Stumm. A 55-year-old cab driver from Austria was driving into the valley on the Zillertalstraße with two Dutchmen (55 and 60) as passengers. In a section with a no-passing zone, the 55-year-old then attempted to overtake a truck with a trailer in front of him.
Thrown between trucks
At the same time, two other trucks came towards him. The driver of the truck in front, a 54-year-old local man, tried to avoid a head-on collision with the cab by steering his vehicle to the right onto the crash barrier, but to no avail: the cab collided with the first truck and was thrown between it and the truck behind it, which also collided with the cab.
The cab driver and the 60-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries in the accident. They were flown to Innsbruck Hospital by two emergency helicopters. The second passenger (55) was taken to Schwaz Hospital by the ambulance service with injuries of indeterminate severity.
Road closed for four hours
Two emergency helicopters, an emergency doctor, ambulances, police patrols and the Kaltenbach, Zell and Mayrhofen fire departments were deployed. The Zillertalstraße had to be completely closed in both directions for around four hours for the duration of the rescue and clean-up work. A detour was set up.
