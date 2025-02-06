Mass exodus, panic
The situation on the Cyclades islands, which have been hit by numerous earthquakes, remains tense. Several tremors were recorded again during the night, including a magnitude 5.2 quake north-east of Santorini. Many people are panicking and want to leave the island. Flights are fully booked and there is fear.
According to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, the latest earthquake was the strongest to date since seismic activity began several weeks ago. It was even felt on all the islands in the Cyclades group, on Crete and on the upper floors of buildings in Athens around 230 kilometers northwest of Santorini. However, no damage was reported.
Is a stronger quake coming?
Most seismologists still believe that a larger quake is imminent, the intensity of which could reach magnitude 6. Only then can it be said that most of the seismic energy in the region has been discharged. Other experts believe that the so-called "earthquake swarm" will continue for a long time and slowly subside.
Pictures from Santorini:
Influence of the quakes on the volcanoes unclear
It remains unclear to what extent this series of earthquakes could affect the two volcanoes in the region. In addition to the spectacular volcanic crater of Santorini, a similarly large volcano lies beneath the surface of the sea in the northeast of Santorini. The volcano known as "Columbo" caused severe damage in the eastern Mediterranean after an eruption in 1650.
Fear and flight: thousands leave the island
Meanwhile, the stress of the people on Santorini is increasing. No wonder when the earth has been shaking continuously for weeks, according to seismologists. According to information from Greek radio, it is estimated that around two thirds of the island's inhabitants have left the island.
These are mainly families with children and workers who repair hotels and guesthouses during the winter and prepare them for the tourist season. The number of tourists staying on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi and Amorgos - for example in vacation homes - initially remained unclear.
Authorities remain vigilant, warn of tsunami danger
The authorities are not giving the all-clear. People are repeatedly being told what to do in the event of stronger earthquakes and possibly a tsunami. First and foremost, people should avoid going to the beaches or harbors at all costs. Schools in the region remain closed.
Civilian service units, the fire department, civil protection and additional doctors and nurses have already arrived on Santorini - should the emergency or exceptional case occur ...
