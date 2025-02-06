"Krone" ombudswoman
Blocked toilets keep municipal building in suspense
The annoying and persistent problem in a Viennese municipal building has been a concern for both tenants and landlords for several years. No one has yet been found to be the cause.
Maria B. (name changed) can't remember how many times a pipe cleaning company has had to be called out. Her toilet has been clogged again and again for years. Almost every week. The Viennese woman, who is in need of care, can't explain why. "I've already had to pay 700 euros to have the toilet bowl replaced. It didn't help. According to the plumber, the problem is with the pipes in the wall," Ms. B. explains to the ombudswoman.
The problem is unpleasant because whenever the toilet is blocked, the carers who look after her cannot use it. And she has not yet received any real help from the local authority.
Landlord also seems desperate
The landlord Wiener Wohnen is apparently desperate itself. Due to clogged drainage pipes caused by improper disposal, there are repeated water leaks, as we were told on request. Among other things, large quantities of kitchen grease and other items are being disposed of via the toilets. So far, a company has always been commissioned immediately to rectify the problem.
We will again inform all residents that leftover food and cooking oil should not be disposed of in the toilet.
Wiener Wohnen
In any case, we have not been able to identify any defects so far, as this has been checked every time. And a culprit has not yet been found either. "We will again inform all residents that leftover food and cooking oil should not be disposed of in the toilet," says Wiener Wohnen.
Maintenance is the responsibility of the tenants
In the specific case of Ms. B., the toilet bowl and the cistern had to be replaced regardless of the blockages, as they were damaged. The maintenance of these items is the responsibility of the respective main tenant, which is why the costs cannot be covered.
In the interests of all those affected, we can only hope that the person responsible will soon realize what belongs in the toilet and what does not.
