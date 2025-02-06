Blocked toilets keep municipal building in suspense

Maria B. (name changed) can't remember how many times a pipe cleaning company has had to be called out. Her toilet has been clogged again and again for years. Almost every week. The Viennese woman, who is in need of care, can't explain why. "I've already had to pay 700 euros to have the toilet bowl replaced. It didn't help. According to the plumber, the problem is with the pipes in the wall," Ms. B. explains to the ombudswoman.