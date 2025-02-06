Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

World Ski Championships 2025

“Sunny” is Salzburg’s animal oracle of the World Championships

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 07:00

Great weather, but still no medal for Austria at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach! But there is a silver lining on the horizon - Salzburg's animal World Championships oracle! Donkey girl "Sunny" lives at Gut Aiderbichl and predicts the results of the ski races ... 

0 Kommentare

All ski fans are looking forward to Saalbach-Hinterglemm! Will the Austrian team win its first medal in the second competition? Can the ÖSV ladies even celebrate gold in the super-G? There will be an answer to this question today, Thursday, from 11.30 am. However, one has already been decided - Austria will take the gold medal! Who is so sure? Donkey girl "Sunny" from the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary in Henndorf.

"Sunny" is Salzburg's animal oracle of the World Cup. She assesses the chances of the red-white-red ski aces. The Aiderbichl keepers prepare two feeding boxes for the donkey lady. Gold, silver and bronze medals are marked on both troughs - but crossed out on one. The oracle is allowed to walk out of her stable through a "starting house" and choose one of the boxes. "That's how 'Sunny' decides whether Austria wins a medal or not," laughs Aiderbichl boss Dieter Ehrengruber.

Das WM-Orakel hat die Wahl: Ihre Pfleger haben zwei Futterboxen aufgestellt. 
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Sunny“ legt sich fest und geht sofort zum Trog mit den aufgezeichneten Medaillen. Edelmetall für die heimischen Skidamen!
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

For the women's super-G, "Sunny" meant well for the red-white-red ski aces on Wednesday afternoon. "So now almost nothing can go wrong. The oracle has spoken," said Ehrengruber with a grin.

He should know: The Aiderbichl Managing Director had already pulled an animal oracle out of his hat for the European Football Championship last summer. Back then, "Sammy" the bull predicted the outcome of a number of soccer matches. With success: for example, he predicted the victory of the German team against Scotland.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf