All ski fans are looking forward to Saalbach-Hinterglemm! Will the Austrian team win its first medal in the second competition? Can the ÖSV ladies even celebrate gold in the super-G? There will be an answer to this question today, Thursday, from 11.30 am. However, one has already been decided - Austria will take the gold medal! Who is so sure? Donkey girl "Sunny" from the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary in Henndorf.