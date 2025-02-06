Vorteilswelt
Scented trees in the hallway

Neighbors want to help despite a stink in the stairwell

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 06:00

A tenant in a residential complex in Ebergassing is causing a stir. The sick man can no longer look after himself. The acrid smell outside his front door not only kept residents and the courts busy, the confused man also stood naked in front of a four-year-old and her mother. The man recently collapsed and was taken to hospital. Is there now a happy ending?

0 Kommentare

A man in his 60s who is obviously no longer able to look after himself has been causing trouble in a residential complex in Ebergassing in the district of Bruck an der Leitha for years. This is evidenced not only by the acrid smell in the stairwell outside his apartment door, which not even the miracle trees hanging there can cover up, but also by the fact that the sick man repeatedly has to ask neighbors for help with necessary errands.

Man stood naked in front of four-year-old
However, a recent encounter with a four-year-old and her mother in the stairwell caused sheer horror and a call for help from the "Krone". The man was standing in front of the woman in a bathrobe. "He was naked underneath! I asked him three times to go into the apartment and threatened to call the police. Only when I shouted at him did he leave. I don't think he really realized what I wanted him to do," says the mother, explaining that there had already been several problems - including evictions and cleaning of his "Messi apartment".

Action for eviction filed as early as 2023
Due to numerous complaints, the landlord - the GEDESAG housing association from Krems - was forced to file an eviction suit against the man in 2023. "He has not been able to manage his life for years. The apartment is in a terribly desolate state," says lawyer Franz Müller. However, the district court did not consider the conditions for eviction to be met. He lodged an appeal against this with the regional court in October.

Waiting for a place in a care home
Lawyer Hubert Hohenberger has acted as the mentally ill man's adult representative for eight years. His client has now been admitted to hospital - a lack of care and hygiene may have triggered a breakdown. In the meantime, the lawyer has managed to get the patient to agree to move to a nursing home. They are now waiting for a place. In the meantime, Caritas is looking after the man.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
