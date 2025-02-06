Neighbors want to help despite a stink in the stairwell

Man stood naked in front of four-year-old

However, a recent encounter with a four-year-old and her mother in the stairwell caused sheer horror and a call for help from the "Krone". The man was standing in front of the woman in a bathrobe. "He was naked underneath! I asked him three times to go into the apartment and threatened to call the police. Only when I shouted at him did he leave. I don't think he really realized what I wanted him to do," says the mother, explaining that there had already been several problems - including evictions and cleaning of his "Messi apartment".