“Reini” makes the race track as smooth as glass

There are even professional sliders in the World Cup

The day for the sliders starts at 7 am. "In other conditions, it would be much earlier," says Eder, "but the favorable weather makes it very humane this year." At the first meeting of the core team, they have to slide once after the inspection. Eder explains: "The rest of the sliders have to wait for us. Then the teams of three are formed in such a way that one slides ahead and two always have to slide with them, so that the racing conditions for the runners are as equal as possible.