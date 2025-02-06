Culture budget
Austerity measures: First organizers give up
The department of Styrian Councillor for Culture Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) is still leaking little information about the new distribution of Styrian cultural funds. But there have already been the first rejections from festivals.
"We can't work like this," is what the Styrian cultural scene is increasingly saying. So far, apart from the threat of a 14.5 percent cut across all funding applications, there has been hardly any news from the state's Department of Culture. This is an unacceptable situation for organizers who do not have multi-year contracts.
"As of today, I still have no confirmation of funding. The worst thing about this situation is not only the uncertainty as to whether or how much funding we will receive this year, but also the fact that when we asked all the relevant authorities, no one was able to tell us until when we would receive information," says Johannes Hödl from the Dixie and Swing Festival in Weiz.
Cancellation to protect everyone involved
For his own protection and that of the contractors and artists - no fees can be agreed or contracts signed without a budget commitment - he now has to cancel the festival.
This also hurts Mayor Ingo Reisinger, who was very committed to the continuation of the festival. With the festival, Weiz is losing a visitor magnet that has revitalized the city and, not least, ensured good overnight stays and consumption.
Cut of 57 percent
Edith Draxl is also in despair. Her playwrights' festival, which shines far beyond the borders of Styria and promotes young playwrights throughout the German-speaking world, and which also awards the prestigious Retzhof Drama Prize, has had to accept a cut of 57 percent (!).
"We can't hold the festival like this," she says, seeing cancellation as the only option. "The situation is catastrophic, you suddenly have to deal with people who don't know anything about culture," she complains. Also, some are currently being informed under the table and others not at all.
These are probably just the first of many events to fall victim to the country's austerity measures. But the effects are already devastating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
