“Robbie Williams brings us many millions of euros”

Robbie Williams is known to be a close friend of the Glock family. Last year, a concert was planned in Hochosterwitz, but the rain washed it away. He has often visited Treffen and is said to be moving to Bodensdorf because of his connection to the Glocks. "Many see it as positive that such a big pop star is coming," says real estate consultant Alexander Tischler: "Properties with a view of the supposed Williams villa are already being offered for sale."