Stalking by cell phone: new help for victims

It's a number that makes you wonder. Last year, the 20 employees at the Tyrol Violence Protection Center had to deal with 1,600 clients. "We advise men and women equally on domestic violence. Around 15 to 20 percent of our consultations are with men," calculates Managing Director Andrea Laske. Clients come from all walks of life and all age groups. Violence in the home can affect anyone and everyone. "The majority of our work, however, is violence in a couple's relationship perpetrated by a man against a woman," explains the Managing Director.