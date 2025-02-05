Billie Eilish helped out
Duchess Meghan provides a touching surprise
Duchess Meghan has reached out to her fans on Instagram with a new video. In the clip, Prince Harry's wife revealed that she and Billie Eilish had come up with a lovely surprise for a young fan who lost everything in the Los Angeles fires.
"I've just been told that something has arrived that I've been waiting for," Meghan, who wore a black sweater embroidered with the names of her children Archie and Lilibet, revealed in her clip. "Oh my God."
Meghan promised to get T-shirt
Looking at a mountain of gifts, which included several tops and a lunchbox, Meghan revealed that she had visited Altadena, a Los Angeles neighborhood badly affected by the wildfires, with her husband Harry a few weeks ago to offer her help.
There, the Sussexes met a 15-year-old girl who was desperately looking for a T-shirt she had bought at a Billie Eilish concert - but to no avail! "I told her that I didn't know Billie Eilish, but I would try to get her the T-shirt," Meghan explained in the clip.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo helped out
And Meghan actually went to great lengths to make her promise come true. "I wrote to everyone I know and asked them to pass on my voicemail message to Billie Eilish," she said.
Her thanks now go above all to Billie Eilish, from whom the gifts had come. "This will mean so much to her," said a delighted Meghan. And who else helped with the lovely campaign? "Adam Levine and Behati - you two managed to pull it off," Meghan revealed in conclusion.
Criticism of the Sussexes
Harry and Meghan live with their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), and several dogs in an estate in Montecito near Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The couple broke away from the inner circle of the British royal family around five years ago.
After the fires that raged around Los Angeles in January, the couple gave out food and drink to needy victims of the fire disaster and offered comforting hugs. However, the action also brought the Sussexes criticism.
Including from Justine Bateman, who once starred alongside Michael J. Fox in the sitcom "Family Ties". She called Meghan and Harry nasty profiteers and "disaster tourists" in a real rant.
