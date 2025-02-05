Further "differences"
Search for a government has reached record length
The search for a government for Austria continues to flounder. After nobody wanted to go along with Kickl and a three-party alliance failed, the FPÖ and ÖVP are now struggling to find a joint solution. As of today, the formation of a government has already reached a record length.
As of today, Wednesday, 129 days have passed since the National Council elections - only once before in the history of the Second Republic has it taken as long for a government to be sworn in.
Delay not solely due to blue-black
The delay is mainly due to the failure of the negotiations for a black-red-pink three-party coalition. After no other party was prepared to enter into a government with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl immediately after the election, the trio of parties with fewer votes tried to find a compromise solution.
However, 96 days after the election, on January 3, the NEOS withdrew from the negotiations, and the next day former ÖVP leader and Chancellor Karl Nehammer also broke off negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ.
Since January 10, just under a month ago, the election winner, the FPÖ, and the ÖVP have officially been trying to form a coalition - if successful, it would be the first blue-black coalition.
Rumors of a break-off, but there is still a willingness to talk
Unexpectedly for political observers, however, there are unexpected points of friction despite many similarities in the party programs. Although party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker have met several times since the weekend, the major substantive hurdles such as the EU, Ukraine and the bank levy have apparently not even been discussed.
As recently as Tuesday evening, there were even rumors of a general breakdown in negotiations - such a move would probably lead to new elections. Apparently there is also currently a dispute over ministerial posts. The ÖVP is claiming all important ministries for itself, according to the FPÖ. This is likely to lead to particularly heated talks on Wednesday.
Blue-Black threatens sole negative record
Whether an agreement can still be reached remains to be seen. However, if this does not happen today (Wednesday), the first edition of Blue-Black will start with a new negative record - because as of Thursday, it has never taken longer to form a government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
