“Financial bombs” lying dormant in 60 Styrian municipalities

The promissory bills case has now forced a mayor to resign for the first time: As reported, the popular Ramsau Citizens' List local leader Ernst Fischbacher has announced that he will no longer be standing in the local council elections in March. The decisive factor for the surprising decision was the unresolved question of whether and how the municipality should repay a 2.3 million euro loan. On the occasion of the Nordic World Ski Championships in 1999, the Upper Styrians had borrowed this sum from the state - apparently on the assumption that they would no longer have to repay it. In any case, there is no municipal council resolution to this effect.