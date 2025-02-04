Sam Dylan has to go
Disgusting dinner! Buffalo vagina & co. for Edith & Lilly
Well, meal time! Edith and Lilly could have done without this disgusting dinner. The two campers were served delicacies such as buffalo vagina and sheep's testicles during the jungle test on day 12. Meanwhile, jungle diva Sam Dylan was voted out of the camp by the viewers.
"We have put together a menu for you that has never been seen on TV before," explained Dr. Bob Lilly and Edith at the start of the "Dine or be disgraced" challenge. The pair had to complete nine rounds of the quiz and, depending on whether the answer was right or wrong, they were given half or a whole portion of the specialties on offer.
Lilly fully motivated
"Yes, let's go! What are we waiting for?" Lilly was her usual highly motivated self before the start of the game. But she quickly lost her appetite. Because the exclusive menu consisted of all kinds of horrors.
The menu included sow's gut as well as Australian sandworm ("Tastes like yesterday's old jellyfish lying on the beach," says Edith), beef brains, crocodile heart, lamb stomach and pig's tongue. Lilly and Edith also had to taste buffalo vagina, goat anus and ram's testicles.
Tricky questions, gruesome menu
Questions such as "What is the capital of Australia called?", "Which Australian singer celebrated success with songs like 'The Loco-Motion'?" and "How long does it take the earth to revolve around the sun?" had to be answered. And Edith and Lilly showed all their girl power!
The two fought for the stars like two hungry lionesses. The jungle campers didn't stop at any Australian delicacies and tried again and again to eat every course of this unique menu.
But that was no easy task! After all, Lilly and Edith only had one minute per portion! In the end, however, the power duo could be proud of themselves: they achieved four out of nine stars!
Pierre insults women
However, day 12 in the jungle was not without its quarrels in the camp. The reason: Pierre's less than charming explanation of where the word stupid comes from. "The men are wonderful and the ladies are stupid," the actor told Anna-Carina, Timur and Sam on the way to the jungle stage - and of course all the other stars found out about it too.
Because of his Trump experience, Jörg took Pierre to task in the toilet. "That was a joke, of course", said Pierre emphatically and really annoyed. Since his statement to Edith that she was a "stupid cow", "she's been going around as if I'd made the world stop. But that was a reaction to a much bigger piece of shit that came out of her mouth. That's annoying. I don't have to talk about shit like that in the group now. Also, about the team - sorry about that: We're competitors here! What's all this fuss about?"
"That's really too stupid for me!"
Back at the camp, a discussion ensued in front of the whole team. "You can't say that all women are stupid," Timur got upset. Pierre defended himself: "I was just saying where the root of the word comes from!" But somehow he finally ran out of arguments and deflected: "It's in the world now. I'm probably getting death threats from all the women now."
He also capitulated on the jungle phone: "I'm not going to say anything more on the subject. It's really too stupid for me! And I'm really serious about it!"
Surprise at the end: Sam has to go
After surprisingly none of the celebrities had to leave the camp the day before, things got serious again on Tuesday: 33-year-old Sam received the fewest calls from the audience. In his first interview after being kicked out, he was somewhat relieved: "The jungle was a bit too hard - more than I thought. I'm glad to be free."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
