Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

#indispensable

Chamber of Commerce with new service event

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 16:00

"Business at 8" is the name of the Chamber of Commerce's new format. Members meet for breakfast. 

0 Kommentare

Last year there was an event at lunchtime, and before that once in the evening. Now the entrepreneurs who have time in the morning, i.e. for breakfast, are in demand.

In the district of Neusiedl am See, the Chamber of Commerce has launched a new series of events entitled "Business at Eight".

Over a leisurely breakfast, the aim is to get into conversation with members and remind them of the services offered by the Chamber of Commerce or provide them with information in general. Because that is diverse. "We have a hawker's tray full of products with us at the event. Because we want to be the first point of contact for our members. We want to know what concerns they have, where the shoe pinches. Because these are not easy times, both politically and economically. But one thing is clear. The economy is indispensable," said Andreas Wirth, President of the Chamber of Commerce. He also asked the members to vote. "So that we remain such a good representation of interests that can also act in a non-partisan manner."

The experts from the Chamber of Commerce were available to answer questions. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The experts from the Chamber of Commerce were available to answer questions.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Economic Chamber regional office manager Harald Pokorny in conversation. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Economic Chamber regional office manager Harald Pokorny in conversation.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

Experts on labor and social law, subsidies and taxes, business equipment services, business law and start-up services were present at the Hotel Lakeside in Podersdorf am See.

Chamber of Commerce Director Harald Schermann was also in attendance. "Our #unverzichtbar campaign focuses on the essential role of entrepreneurs in Burgenland," he explains. "We are a strong force for our businesspeople and that is why it is important for us to visit them in all districts." The "Wirtschaft um 8" event will be held in Stegersbach on Wednesday. Charlotte Titz

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf