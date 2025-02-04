#indispensable
Chamber of Commerce with new service event
"Business at 8" is the name of the Chamber of Commerce's new format. Members meet for breakfast.
Last year there was an event at lunchtime, and before that once in the evening. Now the entrepreneurs who have time in the morning, i.e. for breakfast, are in demand.
In the district of Neusiedl am See, the Chamber of Commerce has launched a new series of events entitled "Business at Eight".
Over a leisurely breakfast, the aim is to get into conversation with members and remind them of the services offered by the Chamber of Commerce or provide them with information in general. Because that is diverse. "We have a hawker's tray full of products with us at the event. Because we want to be the first point of contact for our members. We want to know what concerns they have, where the shoe pinches. Because these are not easy times, both politically and economically. But one thing is clear. The economy is indispensable," said Andreas Wirth, President of the Chamber of Commerce. He also asked the members to vote. "So that we remain such a good representation of interests that can also act in a non-partisan manner."
Experts on labor and social law, subsidies and taxes, business equipment services, business law and start-up services were present at the Hotel Lakeside in Podersdorf am See.
Chamber of Commerce Director Harald Schermann was also in attendance. "Our #unverzichtbar campaign focuses on the essential role of entrepreneurs in Burgenland," he explains. "We are a strong force for our businesspeople and that is why it is important for us to visit them in all districts." The "Wirtschaft um 8" event will be held in Stegersbach on Wednesday. Charlotte Titz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.