Chamber of Commerce with new service event

Over a leisurely breakfast, the aim is to get into conversation with members and remind them of the services offered by the Chamber of Commerce or provide them with information in general. Because that is diverse. "We have a hawker's tray full of products with us at the event. Because we want to be the first point of contact for our members. We want to know what concerns they have, where the shoe pinches. Because these are not easy times, both politically and economically. But one thing is clear. The economy is indispensable," said Andreas Wirth, President of the Chamber of Commerce. He also asked the members to vote. "So that we remain such a good representation of interests that can also act in a non-partisan manner."