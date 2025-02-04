Shocking attack
Brutal attack in Vienna: wife bleeding in hospital
A 36-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her husband in Vienna-Rudolfheim-Fünfhaus on Monday evening. She suffered a bleeding head injury. The 39-year-old is said to have fled after the attack, but was arrested a short time later in the apartment they shared.
The 36-year-old woman was already waiting in the street when Viennese officers were alerted at around 8.00 pm on Monday evening. According to witnesses, there was an argument between the woman and her husband in the street.
The 39-year-old is said to have attacked the woman so severely that she suffered a bleeding injury to her head. He then allegedly fled the scene.
The police offer help for victims of violence
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be called at any time.
The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
Report after attack on wife
The ambulance was called immediately, they treated the woman on the spot and took her to hospital. The fleeing husband must not have gotten far, because the police found the Bulgarian at the couple's shared home address.
He was then provisionally arrested. The police issued him with a ban on entering and approaching the house as well as a weapons ban. The 39-year-old suspect was released by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
