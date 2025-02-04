Record cartel fine for Billa parent company Rewe

Determination based on annual turnover

The record fine is based on the German Rewe Group's annual turnover of over 92 billion euros in 2023. The upper cartel fine limit is up to 10 percent of turnover, i.e. up to 9 billion euros. "Fines under the Cartel Act pursue preventive and repressive purposes, which requires an appropriate amount because otherwise no deterrent effect is achieved," explained the Supreme Court.