Blindly trusted satnav: Truck went “cross-country skiing”
Not an isolated incident - and yet it makes you shake your head: Blind faith in a navigation device once again led to a curious incident in Tyrol. A Czech truck driver ended up with his heavy vehicle on a cross-country ski trail - and got stuck.
Truck on the wrong track - or rather: truck on a cross-country ski trail. That's what happened on Monday morning in Scharnitz in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land. A 59-year-old Czech truck driver dutifully followed the instructions of his navigation system on the way to the unloading site. This led him straight onto a cross-country ski trail.
The driver tried to shovel the truck free, but was unsuccessful.
The driver drove on and on, obviously not thinking much of it. Until the end came in a bend. The heavy goods vehicle got stuck in the snow. It was impossible to move on. "The driver tried to shovel the truck free, but was unable to do so," the police said.
It first had to freeze again for recovery
In general, the recovery took a long time - because an initial attempt using a wheel loader failed. "The truck could be pulled about 370 meters until it got stuck in the deep snow again," the investigators continue. A second attempt, using a second wheel loader and a tow truck, also failed - due to the softened snow.
This became harder overnight due to the low temperatures. So on Tuesday morning, another attempt was made to recover the truck. This time with success!
