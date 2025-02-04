Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Other facts

Next indictment in the Anna (12) case against Afghans

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 10:27

The third indictment in the harrowing case involving a 12- and 13-year-old girl from Vienna has been issued. As reported, the girl was allegedly abused over several months by youths from Antonspark in Vienna-Favoriten. The first two trials ended with acquittals. But now, for the first time, the charge is not rape ...

0 Kommentare

After the two Syrians who were acquitted of the charge of rape a few weeks ago, an 18-year-old Afghan is now facing charges. As the "Krone" has learned, he is to be tried on March 24 at the Vienna Regional Court. 

The young victim is being represented by lawyer Sascha Flatz. (Bild: zVg)
The young victim is being represented by lawyer Sascha Flatz.
(Bild: zVg)

Unlike in the first two cases, the charge this time is not "rape". Instead, the Vienna public prosecutor's office is accusing the 16-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the crime in autumn 2023, of "sexual abuse of minors", attempted "coercion" and "child abuse depictions".  

Accused knew Anna's age
The teenager, whom Anna (name changed by the editors) had met in the summer of 2023, is said to have filmed sexual intercourse with the schoolgirl and also threatened to forward videos to her. According to the indictment, the accused knew that the girl was 13 years old at the time and therefore underage. In addition, the investigators found 15 image files of girls and boys who were clearly underage on the unemployed man's smartphone. 

"My client is relieved that the public prosecutor's office has brought charges and she hopes for a fair verdict," says victim representative Sascha Flatz.

In total, more than a dozen young people are still under investigation in this disturbing case. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf