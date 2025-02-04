Other facts
Next indictment in the Anna (12) case against Afghans
The third indictment in the harrowing case involving a 12- and 13-year-old girl from Vienna has been issued. As reported, the girl was allegedly abused over several months by youths from Antonspark in Vienna-Favoriten. The first two trials ended with acquittals. But now, for the first time, the charge is not rape ...
After the two Syrians who were acquitted of the charge of rape a few weeks ago, an 18-year-old Afghan is now facing charges. As the "Krone" has learned, he is to be tried on March 24 at the Vienna Regional Court.
Unlike in the first two cases, the charge this time is not "rape". Instead, the Vienna public prosecutor's office is accusing the 16-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the crime in autumn 2023, of "sexual abuse of minors", attempted "coercion" and "child abuse depictions".
Accused knew Anna's age
The teenager, whom Anna (name changed by the editors) had met in the summer of 2023, is said to have filmed sexual intercourse with the schoolgirl and also threatened to forward videos to her. According to the indictment, the accused knew that the girl was 13 years old at the time and therefore underage. In addition, the investigators found 15 image files of girls and boys who were clearly underage on the unemployed man's smartphone.
"My client is relieved that the public prosecutor's office has brought charges and she hopes for a fair verdict," says victim representative Sascha Flatz.
In total, more than a dozen young people are still under investigation in this disturbing case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.