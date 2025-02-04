Next indictment in the Anna (12) case against Afghans

Accused knew Anna's age

The teenager, whom Anna (name changed by the editors) had met in the summer of 2023, is said to have filmed sexual intercourse with the schoolgirl and also threatened to forward videos to her. According to the indictment, the accused knew that the girl was 13 years old at the time and therefore underage. In addition, the investigators found 15 image files of girls and boys who were clearly underage on the unemployed man's smartphone.