Crazy nude scandal costs Kanye West millions
Kanye West made headlines around the world with his wife Bianca Censori's nude appearance at the Grammy Awards. But the crazy red carpet scandal is not without consequences for the rapper ...
Bianca Censori caused quite a stir at the Grammys on Sunday evening with her completely transparent outfit. Kanye West's wife not only arrived in a hint of nothing, but also unashamedly wore nothing underneath.
But will Kanye West be in for a rude awakening after this scandalous appearance? As the Daily Mail reported, his wife's nude posing is now set to cost him dearly - in the form of a 20 million dollar contract in Japan.
"Kanye just blew every opportunity he had. The stunt was incredibly creepy and was met with horror in Japan," an insider told the newspaper.
The 47-year-old was due to give two concerts in the Tokyo Dome in May. But his latest scandal has made the organizers in Japan rethink. "Japan is experiencing a cultural awakening in terms of women's rights," the insider continued. "The MeToo movement is very strong here. What he did is seen as an act of coercive control, which is completely unacceptable. He completely misjudged Japan culturally."
Kanye also completely misjudged the "tolerance of the Japanese people". The rapper, who has been married to Bianca since 2022, spent most of last year living in a hotel in Japan and apparently could not imagine that the concert organizers would withdraw their support. "The investors in Japan who support the concerts are very upset about this situation. It is very likely that they will withdraw their funding for the concerts," the insider continued.
And what's more: Ye is now "simply no longer welcome" in Japan. "It's a big blow for him because he's been living in Japan almost full time for about a year. I don't think he saw this coming," added the insider.
Probably no charges for Bianca
At least Kanye's wife Bianca seems to have escaped without any further consequences. As reported by "Page Six", no charges have been filed against the Australian by anyone attending the Grammys.
"While Ms. Censori's outfit undoubtedly set new standards, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires the willful public exposure of one's genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse," LA-based attorney Andrea Oguntula told the celebrity site.
However, as the Grammys were a private event, it is "theoretically possible but unlikely that she will be prosecuted for this incident", the lawyer told Page Six.
