Animal drama in Aurach
Dogs suffocated in trailer: Owner is charged
An incredible drama involving two shepherd dogs in Aurach am Hongar has now led to a court case at Wels Regional Court: a woman is said to have locked the two animals in a trailer - in sweltering heat. The dogs died in agony.
The incident shocked animal lovers across the country six months ago: during a youth camp organized by the German Shepherd Dog Club (SVÖ), a woman from Burgenland parked her car and trailer on the club grounds - not in the shade, however, but in the scorching heat. There were two breeding dogs in the trailer - which became a deadly prison for the two animals.
Public prosecutor's office investigated for six months
The owner had gone swimming with her children and left the animals behind. When they arrived back at the club grounds, the sheepdogs were dead - agonizingly suffocated in the heat. After six months of investigation, the public prosecutor's office in Wels has now brought charges against the animal owner.
Public prosecutor Christoph Weber confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper: "A criminal complaint was filed on January 15." Specifically for cruelty to animals, according to the judiciary. The accused is facing two years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
