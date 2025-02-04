Concern for family
Bullock warns fans about social media imposters
"Please note that I do not use any form of social media!" After fraudsters posed as Brad Pitt and swindled a French woman out of over 800,000 dollars, another Hollywood star wants to prevent such a scenario. Sandra Bullock is now taking the high road with a statement to the press.
The German-born Oscar winner lets it be known that con artists are trying to fleece unsuspecting fans in her name: "I am very concerned for the safety of my family and that innocent people are being defrauded. I will have more to say about this at a later date, but for now my focus is on helping the authorities investigate this matter!"
"Definitely a fake!"
The 60-year-old points out once again that if a social media account with her name and photo is doing the rounds, it is 100 percent a scam: "It's definitely fake and only exists for financial gain and to exploit other people."
The online impostors are not only using "Sandy" directly, but also her younger sister to rip fans off. On Sunday, Gesine Bullock-Prado shared screenshots of fake Facebook accounts with her name and profile photo on her (real) Instagram profile.
"Scary emails from men"
"I have to spend several times a day reporting fake accounts. I also get strange and scary emails from men who actually believe they have a relationship with my sister through my fake self. They have sometimes sent thousands of dollars to this incredibly famous and successful adult woman," she wrote.
The 54-year-old stated that the screenshots were just of the imposter accounts she had already reported to Meta "via app and phone to a live person": "I made it clear that these fake accounts were created by a crime ring. And surprise surprise, they still haven't been blocked!"
Gesine is also stunned that other people could believe "that a 54-year-old is trolling strangers with PMs".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.