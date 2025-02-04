Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

6 migrants on board

Trafficker rams patrol car during wild escape

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 07:47

A suspected smuggler had a wild chase with the police in East Tyrol on Monday: the Moldovan, who had six illegal migrants on board, disregarded a patrol's signals to stop and fled. This led to a collision with the police car. The driver and four migrants were apprehended, two went into hiding.

0 Kommentare

At around 11 a.m., a completely desolate vehicle came into the sights of a police patrol in Lienz. The officers wanted to stop the car, but the driver ignored all signs to stop and drove off "at high speed and in a reckless and dangerous manner".

Getaway vehicle crashes into patrol car
The police officers took up the chase and were ultimately able to overtake the getaway vehicle. When they tried to stop it, it crashed into the patrol car with full force. All the occupants then fled from the vehicle and made off in different directions, according to the investigators.

Zitat Icon

It was established that the driver wanted to drive the occupants to Italy.

Die Ermittler

Two occupants went into hiding
It soon emerged that the vehicle was a suspected tugboat. There were seven people on board with the driver. The Moldovan driver (22) and four illegal migrants were apprehended by the police in the vicinity. Two towed passengers were able to go into hiding and are still being searched for.

Suspect in prison
"It was established that the driver wanted to drive the passengers to Italy," the investigators continued. The 22-year-old suspect was taken to Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor's office. Further investigations and corresponding charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf