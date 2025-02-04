6 migrants on board
Trafficker rams patrol car during wild escape
A suspected smuggler had a wild chase with the police in East Tyrol on Monday: the Moldovan, who had six illegal migrants on board, disregarded a patrol's signals to stop and fled. This led to a collision with the police car. The driver and four migrants were apprehended, two went into hiding.
At around 11 a.m., a completely desolate vehicle came into the sights of a police patrol in Lienz. The officers wanted to stop the car, but the driver ignored all signs to stop and drove off "at high speed and in a reckless and dangerous manner".
Getaway vehicle crashes into patrol car
The police officers took up the chase and were ultimately able to overtake the getaway vehicle. When they tried to stop it, it crashed into the patrol car with full force. All the occupants then fled from the vehicle and made off in different directions, according to the investigators.
It was established that the driver wanted to drive the occupants to Italy.
Two occupants went into hiding
It soon emerged that the vehicle was a suspected tugboat. There were seven people on board with the driver. The Moldovan driver (22) and four illegal migrants were apprehended by the police in the vicinity. Two towed passengers were able to go into hiding and are still being searched for.
Suspect in prison
"It was established that the driver wanted to drive the passengers to Italy," the investigators continued. The 22-year-old suspect was taken to Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor's office. Further investigations and corresponding charges will follow.
