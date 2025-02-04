Large demonstration against blue-black in Vienna

Demonstrations against a government with FPÖ participation have a long tradition. When the Freedom Party first came into government in 2000, the "Thursday demonstrations" were launched, with participants voicing their displeasure on a weekly basis. These were revived during the Turquoise-Blue period. When the FPÖ emerged as the strongest force in the National Council elections in the fall, there was also a large demonstration, as well as when the ÖVP entered into government negotiations with the blue party at the beginning of January.