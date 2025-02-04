Vorteilswelt
On Tuesday evening

Large demonstration against blue-black in Vienna

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 07:03

The group "wiederdonnerstag" invites you to a demonstration against blue-black in Vienna on Tuesday evening. The demonstration starts at 6 p.m. on Ballhausplatz and goes to the ÖVP headquarters in Lichtenfelsgasse. Tens of thousands of participants are expected.

The blue-black coalition negotiations will not stop the protests against them. "Bring your pots and pans, kettledrums and trumpets. We're blowing the march on blue and black," reads a call by the group "wiederdonnerstag" for the demonstration on Tuesday evening on Instagram. The name is based on the earlier Thursday demonstrations under the Turquoise-Blue banner in 2017.

The demonstration starts at 6 pm on Vienna's Ballhausplatz, followed by a march to the ÖVP headquarters in Lichtenfelsgasse for the final rally. 

Here you can see the call on Instagram.

Next action on Thursday
Meanwhile, the group "donnerstag3" wants to continue the tradition of weekly protests. They are planning weekly actions on different topics, such as people who are endangered by the austerity plans of the blue-black government. Around 1000 people took part in the last such event at Ballhausplatz.

Demonstrations against a government with FPÖ participation have a long tradition. When the Freedom Party first came into government in 2000, the "Thursday demonstrations" were launched, with participants voicing their displeasure on a weekly basis. These were revived during the Turquoise-Blue period. When the FPÖ emerged as the strongest force in the National Council elections in the fall, there was also a large demonstration, as well as when the ÖVP entered into government negotiations with the blue party at the beginning of January. 

Tens of thousands of people took part in both events. This could be the case again on Tuesday evening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

