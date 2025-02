Marin Martinovic: “Hats off Ivan and keep it up”

HLA restart after the winter break

After the World Championship is before the HLA Meisterliga, which will pick up speed again after a few weeks. The Fivers will open on Friday in Hard, in Vorarlberg they will face each other on the court. On Saturday, you can watch the first live game from the Austrian Oberhaus on krone.tv. The BT Füchse (current league leaders) and the JAGS from Vöslau (6th out of 12 teams) will face each other. "I see it as a 50:50 game," says Martinovic, not assigning either team the role of favorite.



