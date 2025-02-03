Fuss about “double Strache” at the district office

The Viennese Peter Tappler used to be a court expert for indoor hygiene and sees his candidacy in the "Krone" interview as a semi-satirical project. At the same time, the now retiree emphasizes that his list is neither a joke nor an art project, but an attempt to steal votes from the former leader of the Blue Party. His motto against the right: "Divide them before they come together". His party is said to have existed since 1986. He has sent an excerpt from the party register to the "Krone".