Fuss about “double Strache” at the district office

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 16:10

Scurrilous exchange of blows between Team HC and a semi-satirical project. The former Vice-Chancellor speaks of voter deception and threatens legal action. What's behind it all.

Minor parties are currently collecting signatures to be able to stand in the Vienna elections in April. Former Vice-Chancellor HC Strache also wants to try again. But now there is trouble.

There are two Strache support lists at the district offices, which is causing confusion among those wanting to register. The one from "Team HC-Strache - Alliance for Austria" and the "List Strache". The first is from the "original", the other is from Peter Tappler.

The Viennese Peter Tappler used to be a court expert for indoor hygiene and sees his candidacy in the "Krone" interview as a semi-satirical project. At the same time, the now retiree emphasizes that his list is neither a joke nor an art project, but an attempt to steal votes from the former leader of the Blue Party. His motto against the right: "Divide them before they come together". His party is said to have existed since 1986. He has sent an excerpt from the party register to the "Krone". 

Will the election be contested?
Heinz Christian Strache speaks of voter deception and has called in a lawyer. However, the former FPÖ leader is not lashing out at Tappler, but at the electoral authorities. Because there is a risk of confusion, the "List Strache" should not have been allowed to stand in this form, according to Strache. The 55-year-old is seeking an interim injunction and is considering challenging the election. To be continued. Guaranteed. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
