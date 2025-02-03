LASK giant with a head
A world traveler immediately found his goal in Linz
After a long odyssey through the soccer scene and a victory over world footballer Lionel Messi in the 2:1 extra time win against Red Bull Salzburg, LASK giant Samuel Adeniran not only scored for the first time, but also right into the hearts of the fans.
"Everyone loves Big Sam"
While the public is still debating whether LASK paid four or five million euros for Union Berlin's Marin Ljubicic, LASK fans are already celebrating his successor. With his golden header to make it 2:1 in the 109th minute of the Cup quarter-final, "Big Sam" Adeniran (1.96 m) not only pushed the Salzburg Bulls into the valley of tears, but also anchored himself in the hearts of the black and white supporters.
By a thread
The 26-year-old Texan's professional career was hanging by a thread for a long time: His father Adebisi, who runs a youth academy in Houston, has been taking Samuel back and forth from the USA to Europe since he was 9 years old in order to give him the best possible training there. A year in the Liverpool FC academy, trial training sessions at West Brom and Blackburn (both in England) and then, from the age of 18, running the gauntlet through the bone mills of Belenenses (Portugal), Leganes, Guadalajara, Castellon (all in Spain), Kickers Emden and Atlas Delmenhorst (both in the regional league in Germany).
3:0 against Messi
It was only when Adeniran returned to the USA in 2022 and worked his way up through the second division to the reserves of former Ivanschitz champions Seattle Sounders that the new LASK favorite knew his rocky path was not in vain. "There were times when I wanted to quit. But God and my family helped me to persevere," the giant recalls. In St. Louis, Sam found an MLS club that backed the attacker, where he benefited from the bad luck of injury to ex-LASK favorite Joao Klauss. Adeniran took over his role and experienced a major highlight with a goal in a 3-0 win against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. After five months in Philadelphia, Sam now seems to have found his purpose in Linz after all.
