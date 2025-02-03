A world traveler immediately found his goal in Linz

3:0 against Messi

It was only when Adeniran returned to the USA in 2022 and worked his way up through the second division to the reserves of former Ivanschitz champions Seattle Sounders that the new LASK favorite knew his rocky path was not in vain. "There were times when I wanted to quit. But God and my family helped me to persevere," the giant recalls. In St. Louis, Sam found an MLS club that backed the attacker, where he benefited from the bad luck of injury to ex-LASK favorite Joao Klauss. Adeniran took over his role and experienced a major highlight with a goal in a 3-0 win against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. After five months in Philadelphia, Sam now seems to have found his purpose in Linz after all.