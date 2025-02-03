Application rejected
3.31 euros prevent help for lung cancer patient
A 57-year-old from St. Pölten has his application for social assistance rejected, even though his sickness benefit is less than the minimum benefit - but not enough. And he doesn't receive any rehabilitation money either because, according to the authorities, he is fit for work despite immunotherapy. He is now taking legal action with the support of the Chamber of Labor.
August 2023 suddenly changed the life of Walter D. (57, name changed by the editor). He was diagnosed with lung cancer by chance. A year later, he underwent surgery and part of his lung was removed. D. fought his way back, but has been 70 percent disabled ever since. The 57-year-old currently has to undergo immunotherapy every three weeks. "It always puts me out of action for four to five days. But it seems to help," says the St. Pölten native, who has not lost his optimism.
Healthy enough for a job
And this despite the fact that his illness is compounded by immense financial worries. Work is currently out of the question. "I can barely walk 300 meters without getting completely out of breath," says D. But the PVA sees things differently. At the end of the previous year, his rehabilitation allowance was canceled because he was healthy enough to hold down a job. "Who will take me on if I'm constantly absent because of the therapy?" asks D., who previously worked in field service for many years.
He is suddenly missing out on more than 200 euros a month. Although the father of the family, who lives alone, has already moved into a cheaper apartment, he is still struggling to make ends meet on his sick pay of 1205.70 euros. As if that wasn't enough, an application for social assistance to support his living costs has now also been rejected. This is because he earns 3.31 euros too much per month.
Legal action against the PVA
How so? In order to receive social assistance, he would have to be five euros below the minimum income threshold (1209.01 euros). But he is not. "So I'm losing out on 218 euros a month," says D., feeling let down. However, the St. Pölten resident is now receiving support from the Chamber of Labor, which will represent him in a lawsuit against the PVA. Among other things, it is about rehabilitation money.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
