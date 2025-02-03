3.31 euros prevent help for lung cancer patient

Healthy enough for a job

And this despite the fact that his illness is compounded by immense financial worries. Work is currently out of the question. "I can barely walk 300 meters without getting completely out of breath," says D. But the PVA sees things differently. At the end of the previous year, his rehabilitation allowance was canceled because he was healthy enough to hold down a job. "Who will take me on if I'm constantly absent because of the therapy?" asks D., who previously worked in field service for many years.