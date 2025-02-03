Anna-Carina at the end
Tears and despair during the jungle stage
On day eleven in the jungle, the candidates' emotions were on a rollercoaster! Anna-Carina Woitschack was hit particularly hard on Monday as she completely lost her nerve and wept bitter tears during the jungle stage. For once, no celebrity had to leave the camp on Monday evening. Edith Stehfest received the fewest calls.
Anna-Carina and Pierre were able to support each other with words and actions during their joint jungle stage. "There are two tunnel systems: one up here on land and something similar underground, where there are different chambers: Chambers with water and chambers with air," explained Sonja Zietlow.
"I can't do that!"
Water and diving, that was too much for the pop singer! "I can't do it. I'm so scared!" wailed Anna-Carina desperately, starting to cry and shake. Pierre tried to comfort her and build her up: "Of course you can do it! You'll be fine." Jan also tried to motivate Anna-Carina: "Imagine it's a pool!"
Finally, Anna-Carina dared to try and took a few steps down the ladder into the tunnel full of water. But she just couldn't stop crying. Sonja rushed over and tried to cheer her up. In vain. Then Sonja and Jan suggested a little swap à la "Change trees".
"Good heavens!"
The 32-year-old, who was now allowed to stay in the above-ground, dry tunnel, had to pass on code words to Pierre in the underwater tunnel. There, the stars were secured with letter padlocks that could only be removed with these code words. Of course, there were all kinds of creatures in both the above-ground and underground chambers.
The pop singer very gingerly worked her way from chamber to chamber, repeatedly shouting "Oh my goodness!" Meanwhile, the 62-year-old gave his all underground, but failed to spell "Zenit" correctly and was unable to recognize the small lock letters.
In the end, Anna-Carina didn't get through all the chambers quickly enough, so the time limit of nine minutes was already up after the fifth chamber. The two contestants returned to camp with two out of a total of nine stars.
Squabble over washing up
But of course Anna-Carina's tears were not the only emotions that boiled over in the jungle that day. Although dinner was calmer this time than last time, there was another spat around the campfire afterwards.
Although she had agreed to do it, Anna-Carina didn't want to help Jörg and Maurice with the washing up. Lilly and Edith came to Anna-Carina's defense: "If you've cooked, you don't need to do the dishes!" Jörg and Maurice left for the washing-up area, blaspheming.
"She wanted to join us, she even asked to!" Jörg scolded. "And the others weren't even there. And then they start talking in one voice and say, no, no, no. They don't have to get involved." Maurice was also angry: "We're old enough, we can sort it out between the three of us."
As soon as the two dishwashers had left, they were already being loudly criticized in the camp. "She said she wanted to go," Lilly mimicked Jörg. Maurice, meanwhile, looked ahead: "But never mind. We won't let anyone put us in a bad mood. We're going to pee right now and then go to sleep!"
Jörg talked about the cancer drama
Jörg told Maurice that his father, grandfather and uncle had died of bowel cancer. "I also had bowel cancer. It was discovered in 2005," Jörg revealed.
He went on to explain: "I have a genetic defect, I lack the repair gene that destroys cancer cells, which everyone has in their body. That's why I had to have a colonoscopy and gastroscopy every two years! I was lucky, then they removed part of my bowel - they wanted the whole thing first."
"Have you lost an egg now?"
There were complications after the operation: The bowel stopped working. "For the first time in my life, I had a death wish. I wanted to die," says Jörg. But just before the doctors were about to perform an emergency operation, everything turned out well: "It was January 10, my birthday, and I went to the toilet and a little something came out. A wonderful feeling!"
But then came the next low blow: prostate cancer. "Have you lost an egg now?" Maurice wanted to know. Jörg replied in the negative: "No, the prostate has been removed. That means I no longer ejaculate. But everything else is fine and everything works!" Maurice thought that was cool and immediately recognized the advantages during sex: "You can always say. Honey, I'm done!"
