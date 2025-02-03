Adventure vacation
Travel agency from China offers North Korea trip again
It is probably one of the most exotic travel destinations in the world: The internationally isolated North Korea. After a break of several years, a travel agency in China is once again offering a trip to the country of dictator Kim Jong-un. But in the past, not all North Korea vacationers have returned home safe and sound ...
This is the first time such a tour has been offered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The trip takes place in mid-February and therefore falls on a very special day in North Korea: February 16 is the birthday of ruler Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011 - an important holiday in the Asian country.
"Excellent time of year" for a trip to North Korea
The travel agency Koryo Tours admits that it is a little frosty at this time of year. However, it is "also an excellent time to explore the country at a relatively quiet time of year", they explain on their website.
The trip is bookable, but not yet confirmed, according to the travel provider. Whether the multi-day trip will actually take place depends on whether China will open the border crossing to North Korea. This has not yet been fully determined.
The trip is to go to Rason, which lies on the border with China and Russia - this has been a special economic zone for more than 30 years, where different visa regulations apply to the rest of the country.
During the coronavirus pandemic, North Korea, which was already internationally isolated, had sealed itself off even more than usual: it did not even want to allow North Koreans from China to return home. The first tourists allowed to visit the country came from Russia. They visited the only ski resort Masik-Ryong in the south-east. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin also sent children of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine to vacation camps with his ally.
Drama surrounding US student on North Korea trip
On such trips, vacation groups are always accompanied by a chaperone who keeps a watchful eye on the tourists. It is essential that they follow all the rules that apply during their stay. Nine years ago, a US student was arrested and convicted for stealing a political banner during a visit to North Korea. He was finally released from prison more than a year later in poor health - but died a few weeks after his return to the USA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.