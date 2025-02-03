Court confirms acquittal of Samsung boss Lee

Lee family holds more than a fifth of Samsung

It initially remained unclear whether the public prosecutor's office would appeal to the Supreme Court following the Court of Appeal's ruling. The case concerned Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. Before their merger, Lee's family controlled Cheil, but not Samsung C&T. The latter was a major shareholder in the smartphone and consumer electronics provider Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of the entire group. Lee's family and affiliated companies currently hold just under 21 percent of Samsung Electronics.