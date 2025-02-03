Why do men actually have a beard?

Yesterday you gave your dad a peck on the cheek and it really stung again. Why is this often the case with men and (usually) not with women? It all starts with something called hormones. You can think of hormones as little letter carriers that carry important messages through your body and tell the different organs what to do. Each hormone letter carrier has a specific task and only brings certain messages. For example, there are hormones that help you to grow, hormones that help you to fall asleep and hormones that help you to feel happy.