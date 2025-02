“I knew immediately that this song would be a hit”

"Auffe aufn Berg und oba mit de Ski - eine in die Hüttn und die Hände in die Höh!" This song, at the latest, makes all inhibitions fall away in the country's ski huts. "With certain songs, it's just inevitable that they'll be a hit," says Günter Walkner. He spends the whole winter with après-ski. Purely professionally. Walkner, alias DJ Ramazotti, plays in Obertauern, Ischgl and other party resorts, making holidaymakers go crazy with the right beat. This year he has to rely on old sounds, because: "Not so many hits have come out this year." But there is one new number. And it has it all.